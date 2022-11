Problem

Which statement describes a major difference between meiosis II and mitosis in a diploid animal?

a) Homologous chromosomes align on the metaphase plate in meiosis II.

b) Sister chromatids separate in mitosis, and homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis II.

c) Meiosis II occurs in a haploid cell, while mitosis occurs in diploid cells.

d) Meiosis II is known as “reductional division” while mitosis is known as “equatorial division”.