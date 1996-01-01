Hello, everyone here We have a question telling us. Females can only have hemophilia. If so hemophilia is an excellent trait and so for females to be effective, both the X chromosomes have to have the recessive allele so the father has to be affected because one of the X. Comes from the father and the mother has to at least be a character carrier. So if the X. With the recessive allele is passed on to the daughter from the carrier female, the daughter will possibly have hemophilia. So our answer is B the father is affected and the mother is at least a carrier. Thank you for watching. Bye.

