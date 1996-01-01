Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us which of the following structures are responsible for regulating the activity of a protein. So let's first go through what structures are responsible for what? So our primary structure is the amino acid sequence. Our secondary structure is our alpha helix and beta plated sheets. Our tertiary structure Is our three dimensional shape. And lastly our co ordinary structure is our multiple amino acid chains. So our three D. Structure. Our tertiary structure is after proteins fold up into specific shapes according to the sequence of our primary structure. Our sequence of primary amino acids in the polymer and the protein function is directly related to our three D structure. So it's directly related to our tertiary structure and the side chains of amino acid in a protein. So our co ordinary structure and their three D arrangement are tertiary structure is responsible for the regulating the activity or function of the protein. So our answer here is the tertiary and co ordinary. Thank you for watching. Bye.

