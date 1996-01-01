Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. So in animals the protein blank gives the tissues strength and structural integrity. This function is performed by the blank implant cells. So let's just go over the proteins that we are provided so that we can start just saying canceling out answer choices. So let's begin by answer choice. A integrations these integrations are receptor proteins are placed in the cell membrane and they help with cell proliferation by allowing the cell to stick to just the extra cellular matrix. However, they do not provide structural integrity to the tissue. So we're going to cancel this out. Then we have the plasma membrane. The plasma membrane is not really like the singular protein. It's just a structural part of the cell. This is not going to really provide structural integrity to the tissues. So we're going to cancel this out as well. We have fiber connecting, fiber connecting is very much involved in tissue repair. However, it is not involved in just providing structural integrity to these tissues. That we're gonna cancel it out as well. Finally, we have collagen and collagen is present. Is a protein present in the extra cellular matrix and its role is to provide structural support to the tissues in animals. However, implants there is just a similar structure called the cell wall and the cell wall provides structure to the plant. So it gives the tension so that the plan does not fall off. So it's the same. It serves the same role. So we're going to highlight option C. As your final answer. Thank you very much for sticking around until the end of this video, and I hope this helped you.

Hide transcripts