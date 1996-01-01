50. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
To calculate the __________ of a nation, researchers summarize arable land, pasture, fossil energy land, and several other factors appropriated by each nation to produce all of the resources it consumes and to absorb all the waste it generates.
A
carrying capacity
B
ecological capacity
C
principles of energy flow
D
life history
E
ecological footprint
134
