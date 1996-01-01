Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. We need to identify which statement is true regarding Okazaki fragments. Remember that these fragments are created during DNA replication. So it's quickly define what they actually mean. All these are short sequences of DNA that are synthesized this continuously and then they are joined together by this enzyme called DNA legs to create the lagging strength. So since they're synthesized this continuously during DNA replication, these are going to be synthesized by D. N. A polymerase. So we're going to cancel our answer choices that have RNA polymerase, which is in this case the first answer choice, however, we also have that they are joined together by DNA like is to create what we call the lagging strand. The only answer choice that has the lagging strand there is going to be answer choice C. So they are synthesized by DNA polymerase, as we were able to establish on the lagging strand or to create the lagging strand is going to be the final answer to our problem. I really hope this video helped you

Hide transcripts