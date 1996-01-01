Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Within a double-stranded DNA molecule, adenine (A) forms hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms hydrogen bonds with guanine (G). What is the significance of the structural arrangement?
A
It allows variable width of the DNA double helix.
B
It permits complementary base pairing.
C
It determines the tertiary structure of the DNA molecule.
D
It determines the type of protein produced from the DNA.