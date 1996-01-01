Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Evaluate these statements about Koch’s postulates, which are used to establish a causative link between a specific microbe and a specific disease. Select True or False for each statement. T/F The microbe must be present in individuals suffering from the disease and absent from healthy individuals. T/F The microbe must be isolated and grown in pure culture. T/F If organisms from the pure culture are injected into a healthy experimental animal, the disease symptoms should appear. T/F The microbe does not have to be isolated from the experimental animal as long as the disease is present.

