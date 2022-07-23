1:46 minutes 1:46 minutes Problem 5c Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?

a. commensalist b. decomposer c. gut mutualist d. symbiotic pathogen

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the relationship between the bacterium and the human host. Since the bacterium causes disease, it has a harmful effect on the host. Understand the definitions of the terms provided: Commensalism is a relationship where one organism benefits and the other is neither harmed nor benefited. Decomposers break down dead organic material. Mutualists are involved in a relationship where both organisms benefit. View full solution Determine which term describes a relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of the other, which in this case, involves causing disease. Recognize that 'symbiotic' refers to any interaction between two different organisms living in close physical association. Conclude that the correct term must describe a harmful relationship that is also symbiotic, as the bacterium lives in close association with the human host.

