The Steps of PCR
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the
number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?
In order to make 10 copies of the DNA, you need at least 5 cycles of PCR.
Helicase is required in order to separate the two strands in PCR.
Dideoxynucleotides are used in PCR.
DNA primers are needed in PCR.
All of the above.
