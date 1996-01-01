Hello everyone here. We have a question asking which one is the correct statement about the central dogma of molecular genetics. Molecular genetics consists of two steps. The first step is forming M. RNA by transcribing the information from D N. A. And the second step is translating that M. RNA to form proteins. So our answer here is B d n A is transcribed to RNA, which is translated to proteins. Thank you for watching. Bye!

Hide transcripts