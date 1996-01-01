37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
37. Plant Sensation and Response Tropisms and Hormones
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many climbing plants have tendrils that respond by coiling and grasping upon touching a hard object. What is the purpose of this behavior among the tendrils?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To avoid herbivores on the ground
B
To get more water supply
C
To get support while growing
D
To acquire more carbon dioxide for their photosynthesis