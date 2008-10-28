43. Endocrine System
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the correct pathway for thyroid hormone production?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hypothalamus → thyrotropin releasing hormone → anterior pituitary gland → thyroid stimulating hormone →thyroid gland → thyroid hormone
B
Hypothalamus → thyrotropin releasing hormone → posterior pituitary gland → thyroid stimulating hormone →thyroid gland → thyroid hormone
C
Hypothalamus → thyrotropin stimulating hormone → anterior pituitary gland → thyroid releasing hormone →thyroid gland → thyroid hormone
D
Hypothalamus → thyrotropin stimulating hormone → posterior pituitary gland → thyroid releasing hormone →thyroid gland → thyroid hormone