52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
52. Ecosystems Ecosystems
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is incorrect about the primary productivity of the aquatic ecosystem?
Which of the following is incorrect about the primary productivity of the aquatic ecosystem?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The primary productivity of the aquatic ecosystem is limited because solar radiation can only penetrate a certain depth.
B
The primary productivity of the aquatic ecosystem is unaffected by the amount of phosphorous.
C
The availability of nutrients does affect aquatic ecosystem primary productivity.
D
Both a and b.