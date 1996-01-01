13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses
13. Mendelian Genetics Monohybrid Crosses
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A botanist crosses a plant with red flowers with another plant of the same species with white flowers and discovers that the F1 generation has plants with pink flowers. When he crossed these F1 plants, he obtained red, pink, and white flowers in a ratio of 1:2:1. What do you think the genotype of pink flowers will be if the flower colour alleles are R (red) and r (white)?
A botanist crosses a plant with red flowers with another plant of the same species with white flowers and discovers that the F1 generation has plants with pink flowers. When he crossed these F1 plants, he obtained red, pink, and white flowers in a ratio of 1:2:1. What do you think the genotype of pink flowers will be if the flower colour alleles are R (red) and r (white)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RR
B
rr
C
Rr
D
Insufficient data to interpret