2. Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
2. Chemistry Ionic Bonding
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering an ionic bond formation between a metal atom (M) possessing a solitary valence electron and a nonmetal atom (N) possessing seven valence electrons, which of the following statements accurately describes the electron transfer process?
Considering an ionic bond formation between a metal atom (M) possessing a solitary valence electron and a nonmetal atom (N) possessing seven valence electrons, which of the following statements accurately describes the electron transfer process?