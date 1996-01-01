40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best depicts the consequence(s) of increased left ventricular mass in athletes?
A
It enables their hearts to pump more blood per minute to the exercising muscles.
B
It aids in meeting the oxygen demands of the exercising muscles.
C
It aids in the removal of carbon dioxide.
D
All of the above.