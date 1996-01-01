38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mouse has a larger surface area to volume ratio compared to elephants. Hence, which of the following is true?
A
The mouse will lose more heat than the elephant.
B
The elephant will lose more heat than the mouse.
C
The elephant has a higher metabolic rate than the mouse.
D
The elephant is more active than the mouse.