28. Plants
Land Plants
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the true sequence of different stages in the life cycle of bryophytes.
A
gametophytic plant → mitosis →gametes→ fertilzation→ sporophytic plant→ meiosis →spores→ gametophytic plant
B
sporophytic plant → mitosis →gametes→ fertilzation→ gametophytic plant→ meiosis →spores→ sporophytic plant
C
gametophytic plant → meiosis →gametes→ fertilzation→ sporophytic plant→ mitosis →spores→ gametophytic plant
D
gametophytic plant → mitosis →spores→ fertilzation→ sporophytic plant→ meiosis →gametes→ gametophytic plant