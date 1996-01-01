16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
16. Regulation of Expression Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the main function of enhancers during the transcription process?
What is the main function of enhancers during the transcription process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Provide binding sites for proteins helping the transcription activation
B
Splice the mRNA to create variations
C
Bring the correct amino acid that corresponds to the specific codon
D
Ensure the correct pairing of nucleotides