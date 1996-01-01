18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
18. Biotechnology Steps to DNA Cloning
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are numerous ethical concerns about human cloning. What benefits might cloning human cells have?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cloned cells can be used to quantitatively analyze the impact of hormones, drugs, and antibodies on cells.
B
Several diseases will be treated through stem cell cloning.
C
This technique is useful for developing embryos for stem cell research.
D
All of the above.