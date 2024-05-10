General Biology
Which of the following scenarios is most likely an example of multifactorial inheritance?
A child inherits blue eyes from both parents, who each carry the recessive blue eye allele.
A person with no known family history suddenly develops type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition, later in life.
A person with a family history of cardiovascular disease develops hypertension due to a poor diet and a lack of exercise.
A child inherits cystic fibrosis from both parents who are carriers of the recessive cystic fibrosis gene mutation.