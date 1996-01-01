- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Conservation Biology: Videos & Practice Problems
Conservation Biology Practice Problems
An ecological footprint is the measure of the _____ made by humans on global _____.
Which of the following greenhouse gases is produced by the combustion of fossil fuels?
The chance of a species going extinct is decreased by moving members of that species from one geographic region to another due to an increase in:
The loss of genetic diversity in a population _________ the likelihood of its __________.
One of the main causes of chronic illness in the United States is allergies. Climate change is making allergic disorders worse by:
"_________" is a key threshold in climate science that, when crossed, causes significant and frequently irreversible changes in the climate system.
Identify the option that includes the correct statements regarding pesticides.
P. Pesticides are compounds that are used to destroy crops.
Q. Excessive use and misuse of pesticides result in the loss of biodiversity.
R. Pesticides may pollute our food, kill pollinators, and endanger our ecosystems.
Excessive plant and algae growth that increases the availability of limiting growth factors required for photosynthesis is referred to as:
The process of conserving and protecting the abundance and variety of species, habitats, ecosystems, and genetic diversity on the globe is known as:
A decline in the number and variety of species in an ecosystem, a specific geographic location, or the earth as a whole is referred to as:
_______ are those that are unique to a particular region and do not occur naturally elsewhere on the planet.
Species that are at greater risk of extinction due to a sharp decline in their population or the loss of their critical habitat are considered:
The extended, naturally vegetated areas of the landscape that animals utilize to go from one habitat to another are known as:
_____ are places that are given special attention due to their known ecological, cultural, or natural characteristics.
Which of the following greenhouse gases has the greatest short-term impact on the greenhouse effect?
Consider the following statements regarding climate change:
1. The Arctic permafrost is melting due to climate change.
2. It results in an increase in biodiversity.
3. Climate change is responsible for the extreme cold spells and colder winters in the US and Europe.
Which of the above statements is correct?
The proportion of dark-colored moths in Manchester was recorded at 98% in 1895, a significant increase from the initial frequency. By the middle of the 19th century, there had been a significant increase in the number of dark-colored moths. This phenomenon is known as:
As a consequence of global warming, biodiversity is starting to dwindle. Which of the following organisms experiences the largest impact of global warming and may soon become extinct if temperature anomalies are not corrected?
Due to various human activities, forests are degraded and cleared out. Forests house a wide diversity of animals from microorganisms to large animals such as elephants. Based on the following graph, what is the relationship between the size of protected lands and the number of species?