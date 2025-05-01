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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / r/K Selection / Problem 4
Problem 4
What are the advantages and disadvantages of the reproductive strategies of r-selected species?
A
Advantages include stable population levels; disadvantages include intense competition.
B
Advantages include high fecundity and rapid population growth; disadvantages include low offspring survival rates.
C
Advantages include high offspring survival rates; disadvantages include low fecundity.
D
Advantages include high parental investment; disadvantages include slow population growth.
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