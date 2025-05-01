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Community Dynamics
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Community Dynamics
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51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which sequence correctly represents the stages of secondary ecological succession following a forest fire?
A
Climax community, pioneer species, intermediate species.
B
Bare rock, lichens, mosses, grasses.
C
Mature forest, fast-growing trees, shrubs and grasses.
D
Grasses and weeds, shrubs and fast-growing trees, mature forest.
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