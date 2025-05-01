Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 3
51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Analyze how aposematic coloration provides an evolutionary advantage to prey species.
A
It allows prey to blend into their environment.
B
It warns predators of the prey's toxicity or unpalatability.
C
It helps prey absorb more sunlight for energy.
D
It increases the prey's speed to escape predators.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options