13. Mendelian Genetics / Dihybrid Crosses / Problem 3

A dominant allele (I) inhibits kernel color in maize (corn) plants, whereas a recessive allele (i) allows color at one locus. Purple kernel color is caused by the dominant allele (P), whereas red kernel color is caused by the recessive allele (p) at a different locus. What will the phenotypic ratio of the offspring be if two maize plants that are heterozygous at two loci are crossed?