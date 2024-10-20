Animal Behavior quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (21)
What is the definition of animal behavior?
Animal behavior is defined as the actions an organism takes in response to stimuli, including interactions with other organisms and the environment.
What does behavioral ecology study?
Behavioral ecology studies animal behavior and the ecological pressures that influence it.
What are the two types of causation that behavioral ecologists are interested in?
Behavioral ecologists are interested in proximate causation (how behaviors occur in mechanistic terms) and ultimate causation (why behaviors occur and their evolutionary function).
What is an example of an innate behavior in geese?
An example of an innate behavior in geese is the mother goose rolling an egg back into the nest when it rolls out.
What is a fixed action pattern?
A fixed action pattern is an innate behavior that shows little variation and is triggered by a specific stimulus.
What is a sign stimulus?
A sign stimulus is an external cue that triggers a fixed action pattern, such as the red belly of a male stickleback fish.
What is spatial learning?
Spatial learning involves establishing a spatial memory of the environment, often referred to as a cognitive map.
What is imprinting and when does it occur?
Imprinting is when an animal learns the characteristics of a stimulus, usually occurring during a sensitive period early in life.
What are pheromones?
Pheromones are chemical signals released into the environment that allow organisms to communicate with each other.
What is a stimulus response chain?
A stimulus response chain is a sequence of behaviors where each action serves as a stimulus for the next response, seen in behaviors like fruit fly courtship.
What is deceitful communication?
Deceitful communication is when an organism sends false signals to fool another organism, such as an opossum playing dead.
What is foraging behavior?
Foraging behavior includes searching for, identifying, capturing, and eating food.
What is the optimal foraging model?
The optimal foraging model suggests that natural selection favors foraging behaviors that minimize costs and maximize benefits.
What is the difference between monogamy and polygamy in mating systems?
Monogamy involves one male mating with one female, while polygamy involves an individual mating with multiple partners of the opposite sex.
What is mate choice copying?
Mate choice copying is when individuals are more likely to mate with an individual who has previously mated, observed in species like guppies.