Definitions Flashcards

Definitions
  • Concentration Gradient

    A difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas, driving passive movement from high to low concentration or requiring energy to move from low to high concentration.

  • Diffusion

    The passive movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, requiring no energy.

  • Energy

    The capacity to perform work or cause change, often required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient.

  • Passive Process

    Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy expenditure, driven by the concentration gradient.

  • Osmosis

    The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration, requiring no energy.

  • Semipermeable Membrane

    A barrier that selectively allows certain molecules or ions to pass through while blocking others, facilitating processes like osmosis and diffusion.

  • Solute

    A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and typically present in a lesser amount than the solvent.

  • Solvent

    A substance, typically liquid, that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution, and facilitates the movement of molecules during processes like diffusion and osmosis.

  • High Concentration

    An area where the concentration of a substance is significantly greater compared to another area, often driving diffusion or osmosis processes.

  • Low Concentration

    An area where the concentration of a substance is lower compared to another area, often driving passive transport processes like diffusion.

