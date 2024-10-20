Carbon quiz #1 Flashcards

What makes carbon an excellent building block for molecules?
Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds makes it a flexible atomic building block for various molecules.
How can the length of a carbon backbone vary?
The length of a carbon backbone can vary by having different numbers of carbon atoms, such as two carbons in one molecule and three in another.
What is the significance of the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?
The position of double bonds can vary within the carbon backbone, affecting the molecule's properties.
What are branch points in carbon backbones?
Branch points occur when a carbon backbone has another carbon chain branching off from it.
How can carbon backbones form rings?
Carbon backbones can form ring structures, which can also include double bonds within the ring.
What is a functional group in the context of biomolecules?
A functional group is a group of atoms that are reactive and commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.
What is the structure of a methyl group?
A methyl group consists of a carbon atom covalently bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
What atoms make up a hydroxyl group?
A hydroxyl group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
Describe the structure of a carbonyl group.
A carbonyl group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
How is a carboxyl group different from a carbonyl group?
A carboxyl group includes both a carbonyl group (carbon double-bonded to oxygen) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon.
What element is central to an amino group?
Nitrogen is the central element in an amino group.
What distinguishes a phosphate group from other functional groups?
A phosphate group is distinguished by the presence of a phosphorus atom.
What elements are found in a sulfhydryl group?
A sulfhydryl group contains sulfur and hydrogen atoms.
Why is it important to recognize functional groups in biomolecules?
Recognizing functional groups is important because they determine the reactivity and properties of biomolecules.
What is the role of carbon in the structure of organic molecules?
Carbon serves as the backbone for organic molecules, allowing for diverse structures and functions.
