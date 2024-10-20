Central Dogma quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the directionality term for DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription?
Downstream refers to DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription.
What term is used to describe DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription?
Upstream refers to DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription.
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
The central dogma of molecular biology describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter and transcribes the coding sequence of the gene into RNA.
What is the significance of the coding sequence in a gene?
The coding sequence is the part of the gene that is transcribed into RNA and ultimately translated into a protein.
What is the role of genes in protein synthesis?
Genes encode the information needed to produce proteins, and they must be transcribed into RNA and then translated into proteins.
What is the difference between transcription and translation?
Transcription is the process of copying a gene's DNA sequence into RNA, while translation is the process of converting the RNA sequence into a protein.
What is the role of the terminator in transcription?
The terminator is a DNA sequence where transcription ends, signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcribing.
What is the relationship between the promoter and RNA polymerase?
The promoter is the DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
What is the significance of the central dogma in understanding gene expression?
The central dogma explains how genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein, which is essential for understanding gene expression and protein synthesis.
what would most likely happen if an error occurred when rna was receiving coding information?
If an error occurred when RNA was receiving coding information, it could lead to the production of a malfunctioning or nonfunctional protein, as the incorrect RNA sequence would be translated into an incorrect amino acid sequence.
what is the process called that converts the genetic information stored in dna to an rna copy?
The process that converts the genetic information stored in DNA to an RNA copy is called transcription.
which nucleic acid is translated to make a protein?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) is the nucleic acid that is translated to make a protein.
dna does not store the information to synthesize which of the following?
DNA does not store the information to synthesize lipids, carbohydrates, or other non-protein molecules directly. It primarily stores information to synthesize proteins.
the flow of information in a cell proceeds in what sequence?
The flow of information in a cell proceeds in the sequence: DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
the sequence of ________________ in a dna molecule determines the protein that will be produced.
The sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule determines the protein that will be produced.
which statement summarizes the relationship between dna, proteins, and amino acids?
DNA contains the genetic code that is transcribed into mRNA, which is then translated into a specific sequence of amino acids to form a protein.
which choice identifies the flow of information according to the central dogma of molecular biology?
The flow of information according to the central dogma of molecular biology is: DNA -> RNA -> Protein.