Characteristics of Life quiz #1 Flashcards

Characteristics of Life quiz #1

Characteristics of Life quiz #1
  • What is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life?
    The cell is the smallest unit that displays all the characteristics of life.
  • How do living organisms maintain suitable living conditions?
    Living organisms maintain suitable living conditions through homeostasis.
  • What characteristic allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures?
    Organization allows living organisms to build larger, more complex structures.
  • What is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life?
    Reproduction is the term for the ability of living organisms to produce more life.
  • What molecule serves as the genetic material in all living organisms?
    DNA serves as the genetic material in all living organisms.
  • What process allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time?
    Evolution allows populations of living organisms to adapt and improve their survival over time.
  • What is the term for the ability of living organisms to respond to changes in their environment?
    The ability to respond to environmental stimuli is the term for this characteristic.
  • What is the primary source of energy for living organisms?
    Living organisms acquire and utilize energy from their environment.
  • What is the term for the hereditary information that can be passed down from one generation to the next?
    Genetic information, specifically DNA, is the hereditary information passed down.
  • What characteristic of life is demonstrated by a plant growing towards sunlight?
    The plant growing towards sunlight demonstrates the ability to respond to environmental stimuli.
  • What is the term for the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions?
    Homeostasis is the process by which living organisms maintain stable internal conditions.
  • What are the two types of reproduction in living organisms?
    The two types of reproduction are sexual and asexual reproduction.
  • What characteristic of life involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time?
    Evolution involves changes in the DNA of a population over long periods of time.
  • What is the term for the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life?
    The cell is the smallest or most basic fundamental unit of life.
  • What characteristic of life is demonstrated by the human body sweating to cool off?
    The human body sweating to cool off demonstrates homeostasis.