Chemical Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards
Chemical Reactions quiz #1
What are the starting materials in a chemical reaction called?
The starting materials in a chemical reaction are called reactants.
What are the ending materials in a chemical reaction called?
The ending materials in a chemical reaction are called products.
In a chemical reaction, where are the reactants and products located in relation to the reaction arrow?
Reactants are found at the beginning of the reaction arrow, and products are found at the end of the reaction arrow.
What happens to energy in exergonic reactions?
In exergonic reactions, energy is released.
What is the main difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions in terms of energy?
Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions require a net input of energy.
What is activation energy in the context of chemical reactions?
Activation energy is the minimum amount of energy required to start a chemical reaction.
What term describes the energy required to initiate a chemical reaction?
The term is activation energy.
What is the role of reactants in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the ingredients or starting materials that undergo change during a chemical reaction.
What is the role of products in a chemical reaction?
Products are the substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
What is a common characteristic of all exergonic reactions?
All exergonic reactions proceed with a net loss of free energy.
What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in cellular processes?
ATP serves as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular processes.in this reaction _____.
reactants are transformed into products through the making and breaking of chemical bonds.which of the following statements about equilibrium of chemical reactions is correct?
At equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction, and the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant.the following reaction a --> b + c + heat is a(n) _____ reaction.
exergonic reaction, as it releases energy in the form of heat.what type of substance reacts with limestone (caco3) and produces carbon dioxide gas?
An acid reacts with limestone (CaCO3) to produce carbon dioxide gas.a(n) _____ reaction occurs spontaneously.
exergonic reaction occurs spontaneously because it releases energy.this graph illustrates a(n) _____ reaction.
The graph illustrates an exergonic reaction if the reactants have higher energy than the products, indicating energy release.which of the following terms best describes a chemical reaction for which δg is positive?
endergonic, as it requires an input of energy and is non-spontaneous.how does a chemical equation show that matter is always conserved in a chemical reaction?
A chemical equation shows conservation of matter by having the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.which model best represents the molecules at the end of the reaction?
The model that shows the products, which are the molecules formed after the reaction, best represents the end of the reaction.the molecules that combine in a chemical reaction are called _____.
reactants, as they are the starting materials in a chemical reaction.