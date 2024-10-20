Skip to main content
Conservation Biology quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What is conservation biology?
    Conservation biology is the effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity.
  • What does biodiversity include?
    Biodiversity includes variation within species, the number of species, and ecosystem variety.
  • Why are coral reefs considered diverse ecosystems?
    Coral reefs are rich in species diversity, making them some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet.
  • What percentage of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests?
    About 50% of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests.
  • What is genetic diversity?
    Genetic diversity refers to the total genetic information contained within individuals of a species.
  • What are endemic species?
    Endemic species are species that are unique to a specific geographic location and are not found anywhere else.
  • What is the purpose of genetic barcoding?
    Genetic barcoding uses genetic markers to determine if an organism belongs to a particular species.
  • Why is genetic diversity important for species survival?
    Genetic diversity is crucial for species survival as it helps populations adapt to changing environments and resist diseases.
  • What is ecosystem diversity?
    Ecosystem diversity includes variation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions.
  • What are ecosystem services?
    Ecosystem services are the benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, such as clean water, air, and pollination.
  • What are biodiversity hotspots?
    Biodiversity hotspots are biogeographic regions rich in biodiversity but threatened with destruction.
  • What is the impact of habitat fragmentation?
    Habitat fragmentation reduces habitat quality and forces populations into smaller, isolated pockets, increasing extinction risk.
  • What is the effect of pollution on ecosystems?
    Pollution introduces contaminants that can surpass the critical load of nutrients, damaging ecosystems and causing biological magnification.
  • What is the relationship between climate change and biodiversity?
    Climate change, driven by increased greenhouse gases, leads to global warming, which threatens global biodiversity.
  • What is the extinction vortex?
    The extinction vortex is a downward spiral where small populations become increasingly vulnerable to extinction due to inbreeding and genetic drift.