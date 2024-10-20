Descent with Modification quiz #1 Flashcards
Descent with Modification quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What was the name of the ship on which Darwin voyaged that influenced his ideas on evolution?
The Beagle.What concept did Darwin develop to describe an organism's ability to survive and reproduce?
Fitness.What is an adaptation in the context of natural selection?
A trait that is maintained and evolved by natural selection to enhance an organism's fitness.What phenomenon describes the evolution of darker pigmentation in organisms due to industrial pollution?
Industrial Melanism.What is artificial selection?
The process by which humans breed organisms for certain traits.What is the fossil record?
All the fossils found on Earth, providing evidence for evolution.What is convergent evolution?
The independent evolution of similar features in different species.What are analogous structures?
Structures that have similar functions but independent origins.What is divergent evolution?
The accumulation of differences between groups leading to the formation of new species.What are homologous structures?
Structures with shared ancestry that have developed differently.What does the Hardy-Weinberg principle model?
Allele and genotype frequencies in a population under certain conditions.What are the five assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
Random mating, no natural selection, no genetic drift, no gene flow, and no mutation.What does q² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
The frequency of homozygous recessive individuals in a population.What does 2pq represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
The frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population.What does p² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
The frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in a population.which of the following statements about reinforcement is true?
Reinforcement is a process in evolution where natural selection increases reproductive isolation between populations, leading to the formation of new species.which of the following best explains the presence of prolactin in various vertebrate species?
The presence of prolactin in various vertebrate species can be explained by common descent, indicating that these species share a common ancestor that had this hormone.how many new species of snails with planktonic larvae arose between 50 and 35 million years ago?
The number of new species of snails with planktonic larvae that arose between 50 and 35 million years ago is not specified in the provided materials.