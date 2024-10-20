Developmental Biology quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two main types of cell interactions during development?
The two main types of cell interactions are herocrine and juxtacrine.
How do animal cells and plant cells differ in their movement during development?
Animal cells move around to create specialized tissues, while plant cells expand in size to change shape and form.
What is apoptosis and why is it important in development?
Apoptosis is programmed cell death, and it is crucial for processes like the separation of digits in fingers.
What is differential gene expression?
Differential gene expression is the process by which cells with the same genetic makeup express different genes to become different cell types.
What role do transcription factors play in gene expression?
Transcription factors influence which genes are turned on or off in a cell.
What is the function of morphogens in pattern formation?
Morphogens indicate cell position via concentration gradients, helping to determine cell fate and body axes.
What are Hox genes and why are they important?
Hox genes are a type of homeotic gene that control the development of specific anatomical structures along the anterior-posterior axis.
How does fertilization initiate development in animals?
Fertilization, the fusion of sperm and egg, forms a zygote and triggers a series of reactions that prevent multiple sperm from entering the egg.
What is the role of the cortical reaction during fertilization?
The cortical reaction releases calcium to depolarize the egg membrane, preventing additional sperm from fusing with the egg.
What is the anterior-posterior axis in developmental biology?
The anterior-posterior axis runs from the head (anterior) to the tail (posterior) of an organism.
What is the dorsal-ventral axis?
The dorsal-ventral axis runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism.
What is the significance of highly conserved genes in development?
Highly conserved genes, like Hox genes, have been preserved through evolution and play crucial roles in development across different species.
How do morphogens like Bicoid and Nanos function in Drosophila development?
Bicoid and Nanos create concentration gradients that help establish the head and abdomen regions in Drosophila embryos.
What is the role of gap genes in development?
Gap genes help refine the broad strokes of body axis formation during early development.
How does the process of transcriptional regulation affect gene expression?
Transcriptional regulation determines which genes are transcribed into mRNA, influencing the cell's phenotype.
which of the following statements about pattern formation are true?
Pattern formation involves the complex organization of different cell fates in the body over space and time, controlled by genes and influenced by morphogens that establish body axes and patterns during development.
cells divide, differentiate, or die. what is differentiation?
Differentiation is the process by which an undifferentiated cell becomes a specialized cell type, such as a neuron or epithelial cell, through differential gene expression.
which body part develops in regions with a low concentration of bicoid protein?
The abdomen or tail region of Drosophila develops in areas with a low concentration of bicoid protein.
which statement best describes embryonic stem cells?
Embryonic stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the potential to differentiate into any cell type, playing a crucial role in development and tissue repair.
on average, what percentage of infants born to 45-year-old mothers have down syndrome?
Approximately 1 in 30 infants, or about 3.3%, born to 45-year-old mothers have Down syndrome.
which analogy best describes the role of homeotic genes, which are found in many organisms?
Homeotic genes can be likened to a blueprint or master plan, as they control the development of specific anatomical structures in organisms.
which of these regions is most likely to develop into the drosophilia's head?
The region with the highest concentration of bicoid protein is most likely to develop into the Drosophila's head.
the steps an insect goes through when developing from egg to adult are called _____.
The steps are called metamorphosis.
during gastrulation in frogs, a rod of mesoderm under the dorsal surface forms the _____.
During gastrulation in frogs, a rod of mesoderm forms the notochord.
most animals develop from what embryonic tissues? select all that apply.
Most animals develop from three primary embryonic tissues: ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
what was the effect on the amount of hoxd13 mrna when segments b and c were both deleted?
The deletion of segments B and C would likely result in a decrease in the amount of hoxd13 mRNA, as these segments are crucial for its expression.
what process produces the gradient of bicoid protein in a fertilized egg?
The gradient of bicoid protein in a fertilized egg is produced by the diffusion of the protein from its site of synthesis at the anterior end of the egg.