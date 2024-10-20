DNA Fingerprinting quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What are short tandem repeats (STRs) and how long are they typically?
Short tandem repeats (STRs) are short repeated sequences of DNA that are approximately 2 to 5 nucleotides long.
How are STRs used in DNA fingerprinting?
STRs are used as genetic markers to identify individuals by comparing the number of repeats in specific regions of their genome.
What does it mean when the number of STRs is described as polymorphic?
Polymorphic means that the number of STRs varies between individuals, making it unique for each person.
How can STRs help solve a crime?
STRs can help solve a crime by comparing the DNA found at a crime scene with the DNA of suspects to identify a match.
What is the significance of the sequence 'GATA' in the context of STRs?
The sequence 'GATA' is an example of a short tandem repeat that can be used to differentiate between individuals based on the number of times it repeats.
How many STRs does individual number 1 have in the given example?
Individual number 1 has a total of 5 short tandem repeats (STRs).
What is DNA sequencing?
DNA sequencing is the process of determining the complete sequence or order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.
What can DNA sequencing be used to identify?
DNA sequencing can be used to identify an organism by determining the sequence of its entire genome or a small fragment of DNA.
What special nucleotides are used in some DNA sequencing techniques?
Dideoxynucleotides are special nucleotides used in some DNA sequencing techniques.
What is the genome of an organism?
The genome of an organism is the complete set of DNA, including all of its genes.
How does DNA sequencing help in identifying bacterial species?
DNA sequencing helps identify bacterial species by determining the sequence of their entire genome.
What is the abbreviation for nucleotides?
The abbreviation for nucleotides is 'Nts'.
What is the significance of the number of STRs in a specific region of the genome?
The number of STRs in a specific region of the genome is unique to each individual and can be used as a genetic marker for identification.
What does the term 'genetic marker' refer to in the context of STRs?
A genetic marker refers to a specific sequence of DNA, such as STRs, that can be used to identify individuals.