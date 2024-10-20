Echinoderms quiz #1 Flashcards
What are some examples of echinoderms?
Examples of echinoderms include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.
What type of symmetry do echinoderms exhibit?
Echinoderms exhibit bilateral symmetry in the larval stage and radial symmetry in the adult stage.
What is the primary function of the water vascular system in echinoderms?
The water vascular system in echinoderms is used for internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.
How do echinoderms use their tube feet?
Echinoderms use their tube feet for locomotion and feeding.
What type of skeleton do echinoderms have?
Echinoderms have an endoskeleton made up of plates.
Are echinoderms considered deuterostomes or protostomes?
Echinoderms are considered deuterostomes.
Do echinoderms reproduce sexually, asexually, or both?
Echinoderms can reproduce both sexually and asexually.
What unique feature do echinoderms have that is similar to a knight's armor?
Echinoderms have an endoskeleton with plates that resemble a knight's armor.
What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderm locomotion?
The water vascular system circulates fluid to cause motion in echinoderms.
What is the significance of the term 'deuterostome' in relation to echinoderms?
The term 'deuterostome' indicates that echinoderms develop the anus before the mouth during embryonic development.
What is the primary difference between echinoderms and chordates?
Echinoderms are deuterostomes but are not chordates.
What is the function of tube feet in echinoderms besides locomotion?
Besides locomotion, tube feet in echinoderms are used for feeding.
What does the name 'echinoderm' refer to?
The name 'echinoderm' refers to the spiny skin seen in some species.
How do echinoderms' endoskeleton plates connect?
In echinoderms, the endoskeleton plates can either fuse together or be connected by tissues.
What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderm respiration?
The water vascular system in echinoderms aids in respiration by circulating fluid.