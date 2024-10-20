Electron Transport Chain quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (20)
What is the abbreviation commonly used for the electron transport chain?
ETC.
In which part of the mitochondria is the electron transport chain located?
The inner mitochondrial membrane.
What are the two main electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2.
What type of reactions are involved in the electron transport chain to harness energy from electrons?
Redox reactions (oxidation-reduction reactions).
What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration?
Oxygen gas (O2).
What byproduct is formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Water (H2O).
What gradient is created by the electron transport chain to drive ATP synthesis?
A hydrogen ion (proton) concentration gradient.
What process follows the electron transport chain to produce ATP?
Chemiosmosis.
Which step of aerobic cellular respiration does the electron transport chain belong to?
The 4th step.
What happens to NADH and FADH2 when they donate electrons to the electron transport chain?
NADH becomes NAD+ and FADH2 becomes FAD.
What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?
To harness the energy of electrons to create a hydrogen ion concentration gradient.
What is the primary function of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain?
To drive the synthesis of ATP through chemiosmosis.
What is the space inside the inner mitochondrial membrane called?
The mitochondrial matrix.
What is the main purpose of the redox reactions in the electron transport chain?
To transfer electrons and release energy to pump hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.