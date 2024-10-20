Enzymes quiz #1 Flashcards
Enzymes quiz #1
What is the primary function of an enzyme in a chemical reaction?
An enzyme catalyzes or speeds up a chemical reaction without being consumed by it.How does an enzymatic reaction differ from a non-enzymatic reaction?
An enzymatic reaction occurs much faster due to the presence of an enzyme, whereas a non-enzymatic reaction occurs very slowly.What term is used to refer to the reactants in a chemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme?
The reactants in a chemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme are referred to as substrates.What happens to an enzyme at the end of a chemical reaction it catalyzes?
The enzyme remains unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction.Why are enzymes crucial for life processes?
Enzymes are crucial because they speed up chemical reactions to rates that are compatible with life.What is the role of lactase in the small intestine?
Lactase breaks down lactose sugar in the small intestine, speeding up the digestion process.What is the function of DNA polymerase enzymes?
DNA polymerase enzymes synthesize new strands of DNA, facilitating DNA replication.How do enzymes like helicase contribute to DNA replication?
Helicase enzymes unravel DNA strands, allowing them to be replicated.What characteristic allows enzymes to function in the acidic environment of the human stomach?
Enzymes in the stomach are adapted to function at a very acidic pH and the normal body temperature of 98 degrees Fahrenheit.What happens to proteins, including enzymes, when exposed to extreme environments they are not built for?
Proteins, including enzymes, can become denatured and lose their functional shape.What is the term for the energy required to start a chemical reaction?
The energy required to start a chemical reaction is called activation energy.What is the active site of an enzyme?
The active site is the region of an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration in terms of enzyme involvement?
Aerobic respiration involves enzymes that function in the presence of oxygen, while anaerobic respiration involves enzymes that function without oxygen.What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in enzymatic reactions?
ATP provides the energy required for many enzymatic reactions to proceed.How do enzymes lower the activation energy of a chemical reaction?
Enzymes lower the activation energy by stabilizing the transition state and reducing the energy barrier for the reaction.which of the following is not a way in which an enzyme can speed up the reaction that it catalyzes?
Enzymes do not change the equilibrium position of a reaction; they only speed up the rate at which equilibrium is reached.which of the following statements best helps explain the reaction specificity of an enzyme?
The active site of an enzyme is specifically shaped to fit only certain substrates, ensuring reaction specificity.which factor makes enzymes well-suited to the role of catalyst in a biochemical reaction?
Enzymes are not consumed in the reaction, allowing them to catalyze multiple reactions efficiently.which of the following is changed by the presence of an enzyme in a reaction?
The rate of the reaction is changed by the presence of an enzyme.enzymes have which of the following characteristics? (select all that apply)
Enzymes are biological catalysts, they are not consumed in the reaction, and they have specific active sites for substrates.which statement about the binding of enzymes and substrates is correct?
Enzymes bind to substrates at their active site, forming an enzyme-substrate complex.which statement describes how enzymes and substrates are related?
Substrates are the reactants that bind to the enzyme's active site to be converted into products.which of the following statements correctly describes cofactors and coenzymes?
Cofactors and coenzymes are non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions.what is meant by the statement “enzymes are biological catalysts”?
Enzymes are proteins that speed up biochemical reactions without being consumed in the process.which of the following statements best helps explain the reaction specificity of hexokinase?
Hexokinase has an active site that specifically binds to glucose and ATP, ensuring it catalyzes only the phosphorylation of glucose.why are you performing the test with catalase and water?
The test with catalase and water serves as a control to show that catalase requires a substrate (like hydrogen peroxide) to produce a reaction.why does an enzyme cease to function when it has become denatured?
Denaturation causes the enzyme to lose its specific three-dimensional shape, which is essential for its activity.the reactants that go into the enzyme promoted chemical reaction are also called __________.
Substrateswhich of the following is changed in a reaction by the action of an enzyme?
The activation energy required for the reaction is lowered by the action of an enzyme.which of the following statements is true about enzyme-catalyzed reactions?
Enzyme-catalyzed reactions occur at a much faster rate than non-catalyzed reactions.enzyme activity is affected by ph because __________.
Changes in pH can alter the shape of the enzyme and its active site, affecting its ability to bind substrates.the enzyme lactase will break down the sugar lactose into which of the following components?
Glucose and galactose