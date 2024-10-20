Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
What is the role of ubiquitin in eukaryotic post-translational regulation?
Ubiquitin is a small peptide that marks proteins for degradation by cellular proteases.
Which enzyme is responsible for adding ubiquitin to target proteins?
Ubiquitin ligase is the enzyme that adds ubiquitin to target proteins for degradation.
What happens to a protein once it is tagged with ubiquitin?
Once tagged with ubiquitin, the protein is recognized and degraded by protease enzymes.
How does protein ubiquitination contribute to gene expression regulation?
Protein ubiquitination helps regulate gene expression by removing proteins that are no longer needed or are malfunctioning.
Where does the post-translational modification of ubiquitination occur in the cell?
Ubiquitination occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.
What is the function of the protease enzyme in the ubiquitination process?
The protease enzyme degrades proteins that have been tagged with ubiquitin.