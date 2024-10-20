Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation quiz #1
1/6

  • What is the role of ubiquitin in eukaryotic post-translational regulation?

    Ubiquitin is a small peptide that marks proteins for degradation by cellular proteases.

  • Which enzyme is responsible for adding ubiquitin to target proteins?

    Ubiquitin ligase is the enzyme that adds ubiquitin to target proteins for degradation.

  • What happens to a protein once it is tagged with ubiquitin?

    Once tagged with ubiquitin, the protein is recognized and degraded by protease enzymes.

  • How does protein ubiquitination contribute to gene expression regulation?

    Protein ubiquitination helps regulate gene expression by removing proteins that are no longer needed or are malfunctioning.

  • Where does the post-translational modification of ubiquitination occur in the cell?

    Ubiquitination occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.

  • What is the function of the protease enzyme in the ubiquitination process?

    The protease enzyme degrades proteins that have been tagged with ubiquitin.