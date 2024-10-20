Skip to main content
Evolution of Complexity quiz #1 Flashcards

Evolution of Complexity quiz #1
1/1
  • which of the following statements is true regarding the complexity of biological systems?
    Complex biological systems evolve through gradual changes over time, often involving processes like exaptation, where existing traits gain new functions. For example, feathers initially evolved for warmth and later enabled flight in birds. Complex structures, such as the vertebrate eye, developed from simpler forms, with each intermediate stage providing functional advantages, illustrating the step-by-step nature of evolutionary advancements.