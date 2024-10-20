Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #1 Flashcards

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #1
1/21
  • What is the primary function of fermentation in anaerobic respiration?
    The primary function of fermentation is to recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
  • Why can't the electron transport chain function without oxygen?
    Without oxygen, the electron transport chain cannot pass its electrons to oxygen, causing a backup.
  • What happens to pyruvate during lactic acid fermentation?
    Pyruvate is reduced by NADH to form lactic acid and regenerate NAD+.
  • How does lactic acid fermentation benefit human muscle cells during exercise?
    Lactic acid fermentation allows muscles to produce a small amount of ATP when oxygen is low.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis?
    NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, allowing glycolysis to continue.
  • What is the end product of lactic acid fermentation?
    The end product of lactic acid fermentation is lactic acid (or lactate).
  • Why is ATP synthase not used in anaerobic respiration?
    ATP synthase is used in aerobic respiration, not anaerobic respiration.
  • What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
    Aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
  • What is the primary function of both alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation?
    The primary function is the oxidation of NADH to NAD+ to be reused in glycolysis.
  • What happens to NAD+ during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle?
    NAD+ is reduced to NADH by gaining high-energy electrons.
  • Why is NAD+ essential for glycolysis to function?
    Without NAD+, glycolysis cannot proceed because there is no electron acceptor.
  • What gives yogurt its sour taste?
    Lactic acid fermentation in bacteria gives yogurt its sour taste.
  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?
    The electron transport chain passes electrons to oxygen, producing water and ATP.
  • How does fermentation allow glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen?
    Fermentation regenerates NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in anaerobic respiration?
    In anaerobic respiration, the final electron acceptor is not oxygen but another molecule used in fermentation.
  • In muscle cells, fermentation produces _____.
    lactic acid
  • Which statement could be categorized only in the anaerobic section of the Venn diagram?
    Utilizes alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate.
  • If a runner is doing vigorous exercise, which results from the anaerobic cellular process?
    Lactic acid is produced in muscle cells.
  • How does the fermentation of pyruvic acid in cells contribute to the formation of ATP?
    Fermentation regenerates NAD+ allowing glycolysis to continue and produce a small amount of ATP.
  • Which is a commercial use for lactic acid fermentation?
    Production of yogurt.
  • How does a respirometer measure fermentation?
    A respirometer measures the production of gases like CO2, which can indicate the rate of fermentation.