Fungi Reproduction quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What is the distinctive reproductive structure of zygomycetes called?

    The distinctive reproductive structure of zygomycetes is called the zygosporangium.

  • What occurs during plasmogamy in zygomycetes?

    During plasmogamy in zygomycetes, the cytoplasm of two hyphae fuse together.

  • What is formed after karyogamy in zygomycetes?

    After karyogamy in zygomycetes, a zygote is formed.

  • What is the spore-producing structure of zygomycetes called?

    The spore-producing structure of zygomycetes is called the zygosporangium.

  • What is the asexual spore-producing structure in zygomycetes called?

    The asexual spore-producing structure in zygomycetes is called the sporangium.

  • What type of hyphae make up the reproductive structures of Basidiomycota?

    The reproductive structures of Basidiomycota are made up of dikaryotic hyphae.

  • What are the spore-producing cells in Basidiomycota called?

    The spore-producing cells in Basidiomycota are called basidia.

  • What is the fruiting body of Basidiomycota known as?

    The fruiting body of Basidiomycota is known as the basidiocarp.

  • What type of spores do basidia produce?

    Basidia produce basidiospores.

  • What is the fruiting body of Ascomycota called?

    The fruiting body of Ascomycota is called the ascocarp.

  • What are the spore-producing structures in Ascomycota called?

    The spore-producing structures in Ascomycota are called asci.

  • How many haploid spores are produced by each ascus in Ascomycota?

    Each ascus in Ascomycota produces 8 haploid spores.

  • What are the asexual spores produced by Ascomycota called?

    The asexual spores produced by Ascomycota are called conidia.

  • What is the process called when two hyphae fuse their cytoplasm?

    The process when two hyphae fuse their cytoplasm is called plasmogamy.

  • fungi produce _____ spores. dikaryotic heterokaryotic haploid diploid triploid
    Fungi primarily produce haploid spores. During sexual reproduction, the spores are produced after karyogamy, which results in a diploid zygote that undergoes meiosis to form haploid spores. In asexual reproduction, spores are directly produced as haploid.