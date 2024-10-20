Skip to main content
General Biology
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Bookmarks
Fungi quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
Fungi quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the long filaments that make up the bodies of fungi called?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What are the long filaments that make up the bodies of fungi called?
They are called hyphae, which are long filaments made up of one or many cells surrounded by a tube-shaped cell wall.
Track progress
1/20
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
09:04
Fungi - 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
3120
views
48
rank
Guided course
10:03
Fungi - 2
Jason Amores Sumpter
2216
views
35
rank
1
comments
Terms in this set (20)
Hide definitions
What are the long filaments that make up the bodies of fungi called?
They are called hyphae, which are long filaments made up of one or many cells surrounded by a tube-shaped cell wall.
What is the term for the totality of a fungus's hyphae?
The totality of a fungus's hyphae is called the mycelium.
What is the composition of the cell wall in fungal cells?
The cell wall in fungal cells is made of chitin, a modified Beta Glucose Polymer.
What is the function of septa in fungal hyphae?
Septa are divides between cells in hyphae that allow passage between the cells.
What is extracellular digestion in fungi?
Extracellular digestion in fungi involves releasing enzymes to break down compounds and then absorbing the nutrients.
What are haustoria and their function in parasitic fungi?
Haustoria are specialized hyphae that parasitic fungi use to extract nutrients from plant cells.
What is the symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots called?
The symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots is called mycorrhizae.
What are the two types of mycorrhizae?
The two types of mycorrhizae are ectomycorrhizae, which form on the outside of plant cells, and arbuscular (or endomycorrhizal) fungi, which penetrate into the cells in the roots of plants.
How do fungi reproduce?
Fungi reproduce both sexually and asexually, using spores in both methods.
What are fruiting bodies in fungi?
Fruiting bodies are spore-producing structures in fungi.
What is plasmogamy in the fungal life cycle?
Plasmogamy is the fusion of the cytoplasm of two fungal cells without the fusion of their nuclei.
What does heterokaryotic mean in the context of fungi?
Heterokaryotic refers to a fungal cell that has two or more genetically distinct nuclei.
What is karyogamy in fungi?
Karyogamy is the fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid zygote.
What is the only diploid stage in most fungi?
The zygote is the only diploid stage in most fungi.
What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi in terms of reproduction?
Chytrids are distinguished by their flagellated spores and gametes, and they exhibit alternation of generations.
which statement(s) correctly describe(s) the interactions between plants and fungi?
Fungi form mutualistic relationships with plants, such as mycorrhizae, which enhance nutrient and water absorption for plants. Some fungi are parasitic, causing mycosis in plants.
which of these are parasitic flatworms? select all that apply.
The question is not directly related to fungi, but common parasitic flatworms include tapeworms and flukes.
zygomycota encompasses the following fungi: _____.
Zygomycota includes fungi such as bread molds, which are known for their role in decomposing organic matter.
cup fungi are in the phylum _____.
Cup fungi are in the phylum Ascomycota.
which characteristic do most adult fungi and plants share?
Most adult fungi and plants share the characteristic of having a cell wall, although fungi have chitinous cell walls while plants have cellulose-based cell walls.