Genes & Alleles quiz #1 Flashcards

What is cell ploidy?
Cell ploidy is the number of copies or sets of specific genes or chromosomes found in a cell.How is a haploid cell symbolized and what does it mean?
A haploid cell is symbolized with the letter 'n' and it means the cell has one copy of each gene or chromosome.What does the term diploid mean and how is it symbolized?
Diploid means the cell has two copies of each gene or chromosome, symbolized as '2n'.How many pairs of chromosomes are found in human somatic cells?
Human somatic cells contain 23 pairs of chromosomes, totaling 46 chromosomes.What are autosomes?
Autosomes are the 22 pairs of non-sex chromosomes found in both males and females.What determines the sex of an organism in terms of chromosomes?
The sex of an organism is determined by the sex chromosomes, which are either XX for females or XY for males.What are homologous chromosomes?
Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and carry the same genes but can have different alleles.What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.What is the significance of the term 'allele' in genetics?
An allele is a different version of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome.How do haploid and diploid cells differ in terms of chromosome number?
Haploid cells have one copy of each chromosome (n), while diploid cells have two copies of each chromosome (2n).What is a karyotype?
A karyotype is an ordered display of all the chromosomes in a cell.What is the role of sex chromosomes in determining gender?
Sex chromosomes determine gender, with XX indicating female and XY indicating male.What does the term 'alleles' refer to in the context of homologous chromosomes?
Alleles refer to different versions of the same gene that can be found on homologous chromosomes.How are homologous chromosomes inherited?
One chromosome of each homologous pair is inherited from the mother and the other from the father.What is the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes?
Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes, while sex chromosomes determine the sex of the organism.a pea plant exhibits a recessive trait. which statement is most likely true about the plant?
The plant is most likely homozygous recessive for that trait, meaning it has two copies of the recessive allele.what does the notation rr mean to geneticists?
The notation rr indicates that the organism is homozygous recessive for a particular trait, possessing two copies of the recessive allele.the mean map distance between gene and gene is closest to which of the following?
This question requires specific options to provide an accurate answer. Generally, the mean map distance is measured in centimorgans (cM) and indicates the frequency of recombination between two genes.if the phenotype reflects the activities of more than one gene, it is called a ______ trait.
polygenicwhich part of a dna molecule is responsible for the direct coding of specific traits in an organism?
The sequence of nucleotides in the DNA molecule is responsible for the direct coding of specific traits.which of the following are examples of genetic diseases?
Examples of genetic diseases include cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Huntington's disease.a patient has thalassemia. which shows a correct understanding of this disease?
Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder characterized by the body making an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin, leading to anemia.