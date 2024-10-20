Genomes quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the primary characteristic of single copy genes in the eukaryotic genome?
Single copy genes are unique genes that exist as a single copy in the genome.
How do tandem clusters of genes form in the genome?
Tandem clusters form through gene duplication, often due to unequal crossover during chromatid misalignment.
What is the role of Hox genes in development?
Hox genes are a highly conserved gene family that determine the body plan of an embryo.
What is constitutive heterochromatin and where is it commonly found?
Constitutive heterochromatin is structural DNA that remains condensed and is usually found around the centromere and telomeres of chromosomes.
What are short tandem repeats (microsatellites) and why are they significant?
Short tandem repeats are short repeated DNA sequences that vary between individuals and are susceptible to unequal crossing over, leading to more repeats.
What are transposable elements and what are the two main types?
Transposable elements are DNA sequences that can move within the genome, and the two main types are transposons (using a DNA intermediate) and retrotransposons (using an RNA intermediate).
What is a pseudogene?
A pseudogene is a DNA sequence that once coded for a protein but has lost its functionality due to mutations.
What is the function of microRNA in the genome?
MicroRNA is involved in RNA interference, which is crucial for the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes.
What is the difference between introns and exons in a gene?
Introns are non-coding sections within a gene, while exons are coding sections that are expressed as proteins.
What is the significance of the cell cycle checkpoints in mitosis?
Cell cycle checkpoints are control mechanisms that regulate the timing and accuracy of cell division during mitosis.
What is cell differentiation and what does it result in?
Cell differentiation is the process by which an undifferentiated cell becomes specialized, resulting in cells with specific functions like neurons or epithelial cells.
What is the role of reverse transcriptase in retrotransposons?
Reverse transcriptase in retrotransposons converts RNA back into DNA, allowing the sequence to be inserted into the genome.
What is the significance of unequal crossover in genetic variation?
Unequal crossover during meiosis can lead to gene duplication and the formation of tandem clusters, contributing to genetic variation.