Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
What role does cyclic AMP (cAMP) play in the regulation of the lac operon?
cAMP increases the rate of lac operon transcription by binding to and activating CRP, which then helps recruit RNA polymerase.
How does low glucose levels affect cAMP levels in the cell?
Low glucose levels lead to high cAMP levels in the cell.
What is the function of the CRP protein in the lac operon system?
CRP is an activator protein that stimulates lac operon transcription when bound to cAMP.
Where does the active CRP bind in the lac operon?
Active CRP binds to the CRP binding site, which is upstream of the lac promoter.
What happens to the lac operon transcription when glucose levels are high?
When glucose levels are high, cAMP levels are low, resulting in inactive CRP, which does not bind to the CRP binding site, leading to low lac operon transcription.
What is the relationship between glucose and cAMP levels?
There is an inverse relationship; high glucose levels result in low cAMP levels and vice versa.
What is the role of RNA polymerase in the lac operon system?
RNA polymerase binds to the promoter to initiate transcription of the lac operon genes.
How does the presence of lactose affect the lac repressor?
Lactose binds to the lac repressor, inactivating it and preventing it from blocking transcription.
What is the effect of an active CRP on RNA polymerase?
Active CRP helps recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter, enhancing transcription.
What is the primary energy source for cells when both glucose and lactose are present?
Glucose is the preferred energy source when both glucose and lactose are present.
What is the difference between the lac operon and the trp operon in terms of regulation?
The lac operon is regulated by positive control through cAMP and CRP, while the trp operon is regulated by negative control through the trp repressor and tryptophan.