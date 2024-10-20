Hardy-Weinberg Model quiz #1 Flashcards

What is inbreeding and how does it affect genetic variation in a population?
Inbreeding is mating between relatives, which increases homozygosity and decreases genetic variation in a population.
What is inbreeding depression?
Inbreeding depression is a decline in average fitness due to increased homozygosity and decreased heterozygosity.
How does homozygosity affect the fitness of a population?
Increased homozygosity generally decreases fitness because it reduces genetic variation.
What is the difference between intersexual and intrasexual selection?
Intersexual selection involves mate choice between sexes, while intrasexual selection involves competition within the same sex for mating rights.
How does sexual dimorphism relate to sexual selection?
Sexual dimorphism, phenotypic differences between males and females, often results from sexual selection where one sex prefers certain traits in mates.
What is an example of intersexual selection in birds?
Peacocks use intersexual selection, where males display impressive tail feathers to attract females.
How can intersexual selection negatively impact a species?
Intersexual selection can lead to exaggerated traits that hinder survival, such as antlers so large they impair movement.
What is the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is a principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant in the absence of evolutionary influences.
What are the conditions required for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Conditions include no mutation, random mating, no gene flow, infinite population size, and no selection.
What is the significance of allele frequencies in the Hardy-Weinberg model?
Allele frequencies help determine if a population is evolving or in genetic equilibrium.
How does genetic drift affect small populations?
Genetic drift can cause significant changes in allele frequencies in small populations, leading to reduced genetic variation.
What is the bottleneck effect?
The bottleneck effect is a sharp reduction in population size due to environmental events, leading to decreased genetic diversity.
What is the founder effect?
The founder effect occurs when a new population is established by a small number of individuals, leading to reduced genetic variation.
How does gene flow affect genetic variation?
Gene flow, the transfer of alleles between populations, increases genetic variation within a population.
What is the role of mutation in genetic variation?
Mutations introduce new alleles into a population, increasing genetic variation.
which of the following are basic components of the hardy–weinberg model?
The basic components of the Hardy-Weinberg model include the assumptions of random mating and no evolution (no changes to allele frequencies). The model predicts genotype frequencies in a diploid population with two alleles using the equation p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1.
which of the following statements is not a part of the hardy–weinberg principle?
A statement that is not part of the Hardy-Weinberg principle would be one that suggests evolution is occurring or that mating is not random. The principle assumes no evolution and random mating to predict genotype frequencies.