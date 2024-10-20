Skip to main content
Interphase quiz #1 Flashcards

Interphase quiz #1
  • What is the primary event that characterizes the S phase of interphase?

    The primary event is DNA synthesis, where the cell replicates its DNA.

  • What additional structure, besides DNA, is replicated during the S phase of interphase?

    The centrosome is also replicated during the S phase.

  • What is the function of the centrosome in cell division?

    The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, which is crucial for chromosome division during mitosis.

  • How does the centrosome differ from the centromere?

    The centrosome is a cytoplasmic protein complex that forms the mitotic spindle, while the centromere is the region where sister chromatids are joined.

  • What are the mitotic spindles composed of?

    Mitotic spindles are composed of microtubule proteins from the cytoskeleton.

  • During which phase of the cell cycle does mitosis occur?

    Mitosis occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle.

  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle during mitosis?

    The mitotic spindle coordinates the division of chromosomes, ensuring they are evenly distributed to the daughter cells.

  • What happens to the centrosomes after the S phase of interphase?

    After the S phase, the centrosomes are replicated, resulting in two centrosomes.

  • What is the significance of the X-shaped chromosomes observed after the S phase?

    The X-shaped chromosomes indicate that the DNA has been replicated, forming sister chromatids.

  • interphase consists of _____ subphases.
    Interphase consists of three main subphases: G1, S, and G2. Additionally, there is a G0 phase where cells may enter a non-dividing state.
  • what happens during interphase?
    During interphase, the cell grows and performs normal functions in the G1 phase, replicates its DNA and centrosomes in the S phase, and continues to grow and prepare for mitosis in the G2 phase. Cells may also enter the G0 phase if they do not commit to division.