Interphase quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the primary event that characterizes the S phase of interphase?
The primary event is DNA synthesis, where the cell replicates its DNA.
What additional structure, besides DNA, is replicated during the S phase of interphase?
The centrosome is also replicated during the S phase.
What is the function of the centrosome in cell division?
The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, which is crucial for chromosome division during mitosis.
How does the centrosome differ from the centromere?
The centrosome is a cytoplasmic protein complex that forms the mitotic spindle, while the centromere is the region where sister chromatids are joined.
What are the mitotic spindles composed of?
Mitotic spindles are composed of microtubule proteins from the cytoskeleton.
During which phase of the cell cycle does mitosis occur?
Mitosis occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during mitosis?
The mitotic spindle coordinates the division of chromosomes, ensuring they are evenly distributed to the daughter cells.
What happens to the centrosomes after the S phase of interphase?
After the S phase, the centrosomes are replicated, resulting in two centrosomes.
What is the significance of the X-shaped chromosomes observed after the S phase?
The X-shaped chromosomes indicate that the DNA has been replicated, forming sister chromatids.